Sponsor: QuoteRobot

Let’s face it, proposal writing generally sucks. It’s unpaid time spent in the hopes of winning a new project. If you’re pitching against other companies, the chances of winning are further diluted. But, it’s a necessary evil.
Here are three tips from QuoteRobot to help you win more:
- Focus on benefits, not features. For example, instead of saying you’ll build a WordPress website with a blog (feature), say you’ll attract new customers (benefit) by making a website that’s easier to update.
- Provide a timeline. A detailed timeline with deliverables at key milestones will show that you have a process and have thought about the project from start to finish.
- Look fantastic. A well designed proposal will convert much better than one authored in Word. If you’re a designer, you gotta represent.
