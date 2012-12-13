Sponsor: QuoteRobot

Categories

Dec 13, ’12 12:18 PM
Let’s face it, proposal writing generally sucks. It’s unpaid time spent in the hopes of winning a new project. If you’re pitching against other companies, the chances of winning are further diluted. But, it’s a necessary evil.

Here are three tips from QuoteRobot to help you win more:

  • Focus on benefits, not features. For example, instead of saying you’ll build a WordPress website with a blog (feature), say you’ll attract new customers (benefit) by making a website that’s easier to update.
  • Provide a timeline. A detailed timeline with deliverables at key milestones will show that you have a process and have thought about the project from start to finish.
  • Look fantastic. A well designed proposal will convert much better than one authored in Word. If you’re a designer, you gotta represent.

