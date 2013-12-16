Sponsor: Atlassian’s agile guide

What’s the point of an agile standup meeting?
Gone are the days of 30-minute status meetings where most people are half-asleep or pecking away on their laptops, oblivious to what’s being said. Agile standups are the leaner, more efficient cousin of status meetings where attendees actually stand up. On our feet, we’re more focused, attentive, and concise. It’s science!
