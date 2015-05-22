Sponsor: ProOpinion – A Community Driven by Research

Survey Sampling International (SSI) recently launched a business professional market research panel called ProOpinion. With 37 years of sample and data collection behind them, SSI is poised to change the way business professionals share and gather vital market research information.
ProOpinion is a community driven by research and fueled by business professionals. A unique blend of opportunity and sharing, it contains easily accessible, up to date, curated business news feeds and content shared by its members.
- Research powered business data: Unique research powered content
- Improve the marketplace: Voice your opinion on the topics that matter most.
- Be rewarded: Participate in business professional online surveys and earn rewards.
Meaningful research. Learn from others while others learn from you. Be a part of the research. Share. Influence. Be rewarded.
Sign up today to be a part of the community creating the content to shape the future of your field!