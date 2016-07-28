The most popular product of all time

The following is a list of the best-selling products across several categories:

Car model: VW Beetle 21.5 million

Car brand: Toyota Corolla 43 million

Music Album: Thriller 70 million

Vehicle: Honda Super Cub 87 million

Book Title: Lord of the Rings 150 million

Toy: Rubik’s Cube 350 million

Game console: Playstation 382 million

Book series: Harry Potter Series 450 million

Mobile Phone: iPhone 1 billion

The iPhone is not only the best selling mobile phone but also the best selling music player, the best selling camera, the best selling video screen and the best selling computer of all time.

It is, quite simply, the best selling product of all time.

It is that because it is so much more than a product. It is an enabler for change. It unleashed forces which we are barely able to perceive, let alone control. It changed the world because it changed us.

And it did all that in less than nine years. One has to wonder what it will enable in the next nine.