Experience the comfort of connected lighting

Nov 3, ’16 3:07 PM
With Elgato’s new connected wall switch you can switch your lights on and off using Siri or with a quick tap on your iPhone. It transforms any single or multi-bulb setup into an intelligent lighting system, so can use your existing bulbs regardless of their shape, size or color.

Moreover, create scenes to control Eve Light Switch and other HomeKit-enabled accessories with a single command. Leverage the power of automation and attune your lighting to your routine.

Want to illuminate your home from afar? All you need is an Apple TV, and you’re ready to remotely switch your lights on and off and launch your favorite scene.

Eve Light Switch features Bluetooth low energy technology, thus ensuring easy setup, reliable operation, and power efficiency – without disturbing your already crowded Wi-Fi network or other wireless devices. Eve Light Switch makes your home smarter, not more complicated.

eve_light_switch_lifestyle_01

  • DonatelloNinjaTurtle

    With it relying on bluetooth, what does it connect to? The iPhone if you’re home? And Apple TV if you’re not? Very curious how reliable BT is, what range it can reach, etc.

  • handleym

    After having used an Eve Room for six months, I have to tell you that the infrastructure required for these things to work well simply does not exist, and I don’t know if anyone is doing the work necessary to fix this.

    (Eve Room is a room-area sensor that reports temperature, humidity, and air quality.)

    Let’s take a few simple examples of all the ways the Eve Room infrastructure is broken.
    On the Apple side, there is no sort of pro-active reading of the device every half-hour or so, in order to be able to answer any questions immediately. Instead a Siri query like “What’s the temperature in my room” takes forever while we wait for BT to sync then transfer the relevant data over.
    Elgato doesn’t do any better, with their custom app likewise only accessing the device on demand — which means that downloading all the acquired data points (used to draw graphs of the room micro-climate) is an operation you have to engage in DELIBERATELY and it takes time.

    Compare all this stupidity with the clean elegance of HealthKit, where data is constantly being moved from the Apple Watch to the iPhone is a way that just works and is always active.

    Next there is the fact that Apple STILL (even after this has been obvious for five years) refuses to understand and accept the implications of a “personal sensor/compute” ecosystem. In particular, for this rant, Apple refuses to accept the implications of what this means for device upgrading. Did you buy an iPhone 7 AND an Apple Watch 2 a month ago? How much fun was THAT side grade, especially trying to move your Watch state from the old Watch (paired with the old iPhone) to the new Watch (paired with the new iPhone). And it’s even worse for all your BT devices. Apple seems to think it’s completely acceptable and not at all worth worrying about that, after you upgrade your iPhone, you’re now expected to engage in, quite possible, five to ten separate BT re-pairings. (In my case, let’s see
    Automatic in the Car
    Find my Car Smarter in the other car
    Car headset
    BT headphones
    Smart scale
    Blood pressure cuff
    Wireless speaker
    Eve Room
    and I’ve probably forgotten a few)
    Needless to say, everyone of these has its own idiosyncratic way of pairing (half of them requiring some sort of “reset” operation) and good luck trying to remember or track down the details for all of them.

    Now, this is the state we have today. What’s Apple’s (and Elgato’s) solution for the world they want in five years, when my new iPhone requires transferring over control of not just eight devices but 30 devices?

    And this is just part of the problem. What about all the other issues — these IOT devices are supposed to function with multiple iPhones/iPads, but that’s hit or miss and I still can’t get a straight answer as to what is or is not supposed to happen. Likewise for whether you can or can’t control them from outside the house.

    Right now everyone involved (Apple, Elgato, the BT consortium) are treating these things as amusing little toys, the idea seeming to be that we spend $30 on a gadget, play with it for a month, then get bored. If they ever want to move beyond that, they have to stop acting like attention-deficient children and start considering the BIG problem here as a GENERIC problem. The issue is that these devices are all useless by themselves, and treating them that way is what is keeping them in the gadget ghetto.

    I should not be buying a BT device that I pair with my phone; I should be buying a BT device that I “register” with my personal compute cluster. This compute cluster can overlap with other people’s compute cluster for some devices. (Wife and I share access to the Apple TV or the Homekit devices or the medical devices.) This compute cluster should be distributed through iCloud and all my devices so that I can add a new device (add in a new iPad, say) remove a device (phone gets lost), upgrade a device (buy new phone to replace old phone), etc, and everything just works easily and simply — none of this crazy idiocy of making a backup from one device and restoring it to another, or the even worse contortions you go through for Apple Watch. When I add an Eve Room to my personal compute cluster, my Watch, my two iPhones (why not — why can’t I have two iPhones in my personal compute cluster?), my iPad, and my three Macs should all know about it immediately. When I swap out any of that hardware, the new hardware should know about the Eve Room (and the BT headset, and the smartscale, etc etc) automatically.

    Apple, THIS IS WTF you should be working on!!! Touchbars are nice, iPhones without button clicks are nice, but those are all perfecting the inventions of five years ago. If you want to prove that
    – you are still relevant,
    – you care about your customers
    – you are capable of generating revenue beyond the iPhone
    Give us the damn FUNCTIONING PERSONAL COMPUTE CLUSTER the way I have described it here.

    And until then, yeah, everyone — don’t buy IoT devices.

    I mean it.

    They’re just horrible to use right now. The UIs all suck, they’re useless at reporting errors, they’re an utter PITA for any sort of sharing (with your own devices or with the rest of your family), you’ll hate them the moment you buy a new iPhone, etc etc.
    And none of this is going to get any better until the vendors get it through their thick heads that we deserve better than the sh***y experience they are selling us right now; not just slightly better but a completely reconceptualized model of what better means.

    • RudyGr

      Dude, like to rant much? Seriously, I’d be more interested in hearing feedback on the subject of this post – Eve Light Switch.

      Personally, I’m not sure about this one as it doesn’t dim, support 3-ways and requires a neutral wire. At least it doesn’t require a hub like Casetas. It’s a bit pricey at $50 although cheaper than the Plum which supposedly will have HomeKit support one of these years. I guess nothing ideal for HomeKit switches yet so may just stick with my set of Hues for a while.

      • handleym

        I understand that it’s a rant, but do you not get my point?

        Yes, it’s fun today to install your Eve Light Switch — hell install six of them for every room in the house. But then how much fun is it going to be next year when you get your new iPhone?…