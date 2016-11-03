Experience the comfort of connected lighting

With Elgato’s new connected wall switch you can switch your lights on and off using Siri or with a quick tap on your iPhone. It transforms any single or multi-bulb setup into an intelligent lighting system, so can use your existing bulbs regardless of their shape, size or color.
Moreover, create scenes to control Eve Light Switch and other HomeKit-enabled accessories with a single command. Leverage the power of automation and attune your lighting to your routine.
Want to illuminate your home from afar? All you need is an Apple TV, and you’re ready to remotely switch your lights on and off and launch your favorite scene.
Eve Light Switch features Bluetooth low energy technology, thus ensuring easy setup, reliable operation, and power efficiency – without disturbing your already crowded Wi-Fi network or other wireless devices. Eve Light Switch makes your home smarter, not more complicated.