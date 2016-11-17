Sponsor: MailButler

Popular Apple Mail plugin MailButler has already started the email revolution when it first became available less than a year ago. Ever since it has regularly been adding new functionalities to Apple’s built-in mail client, such as the ability to undo, track, and snooze emails, convert emails to notes, upload email attachments regardless of size, create beautiful signatures, and more.
As you can see from this list, MailButler is a pure productivity tool, which allows you to reduce the time spent on working with emails and to email like a pro. Very recently this list has got three new items. Now MailButler users can add GIF’s to their emails, put their Inboxes on hold in particular time ranges and unpause them later, and share quotes from their emails on sources of their choice.
Bottom line: if you use Apple Mail on your Mac, you really should check out MailButler.