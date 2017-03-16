Categories

Mar 16, '17 3:28 PM
Apple is doomed. So are you. As mortals we are used to the idea of death. We do not dwell on it even though it’s inevitable. We do know that we’ll die but what we don’t know is when we’ll die. That certainty/uncertainty makes us, more or less, do everything that we do. And so we carry on. But companies die too. And when they die is also a mystery but it’s not at all clear that their inevitable demise determines what they do. If you think you’re immortal you may live dangerously. Perhaps as a result they live shorter lives than we do.

Life expectancy for humans has been rising but for companies it has been declining. Even more curiously, the richer you are the more likely you are to live longer but the wealthier a company, the more likely it is to keel over at any time. The longest lived small businesses live over 1000 years but the longest-lived large business is probably the East India Company that made it to the ripe age of 274. But that was before 1800.

In the modern, industrial era there are very few corporations that survived over a century and the Fortune 500 shows a turnover in inhabitants that resembles that of a plague-infested medieval inner-city. In contrast to their conservative, geriatric organic owners, synthetic companies are more likely to behave like live-fast, die-young punk rockers.

So it’s no surprise that Apple, at age 40, is seen as being well past its sell-by date. And yet it seems to be saying, somewhat faintly, “I’m not dead yet”. By generating more cash than can be comprehended by human observers and by controlling assets that are well beyond the means of many countries, they (it?) is confusing us with its persistence.

The confusion is exhibited in the following graph which shows the crises in confidence by that wonderful reflector of human perception–the stock market. By voting millions of times a day, the market shows us with great precision the totality of human emotion with regard to an asset. That emotion turns rapidly negative on Apple with surprising frequency.

There have been over 8 bouts of collapsing confidence (exhibited by 40% drops in value) for Apple’s shares. Consider the latest where we’ve seen a 40% drop followed by 57% increase in share price over the last 12 months. 57% might not seem extraordinary for a small company but for the world’s largest market capitalization with the corresponding colossus of cash that it straddles, the robustness of brand and the loyalty of customers, the mind boggles.

The same thing happened in 2012 and 2008 and as far as I can tell the company has not changed one iota during that time. The same people, mostly, are in charge. With the same mission statement, and even the same product line. The resources, processes and priorities–the only determinants of the essential value of a firm–have not shifted.

One could try to suggest that even if Apple is unchanged, the world around it has changed. But if anything the world has come to match Apple’s own view: more mobile vs. fixed, more design vs. generic, more integrated experiences vs. more modular DIY.

The ethos of Apple is rigid so why is perception about the company so fickle?

If the graph above reflects perception about a constant entity then perhaps it charts how the world has changed rather than how Apple has. Perhaps perception revolves around a center of gravity far heavier and permanent. Perhaps the tug-of-war between fear and greed reflects more upon us that it does upon the object being observed.

  • Luis Alejandro Masanti

    Great news! Horace still has some time to write to Asymco!
    With all due respecto… I miss your talk!

    Very good point, indeed. Maybe it would be worthwhile to make a parallel study of what was going on on the world while Apple’s shares went rollercoaster.
    There is a 2008 event… Some world crisis, maybe?

  • handleym

    The issue is surely how succession is handled?

    The problem with any organization (company or nation) is preventing parasites (or simply short-sighted fools) from obtaining control. If the guy currently in control is allowed to choose his successor, history shows us that he’s likely to choose incorrectly. Even otherwise very smart politicians and CEOs seem to have a crazy blind-spot whereby they see capabilities in their children or proteges where everyone else (more accurately) sees only flaws.
    Even the Five Good Emperors ended with the apparently smart Marcus Aurelius saw something no-one else ever did in his son Commodus. Or for something nearer to home, the basically smart and decent GHWB never saw fit to speak up against the Peter Principle constant elevation of GWB.

    OK, so what happens with Apple? Basically luck, I think. The whole thing could have (and nearly did) fall apart with Jobs’ first run at a successor and everything that flowed from that. Second time round we got the current executive team, obviously well picked, and young enough to be in place for a good many more years. BUT Tim Cook is 56 years old (though apparently healthy). Let’s say he’s willing to keep doing the job for another 25 years. Will he choose someone as skilled as him for his replacement? Or will he be blinded by the fact that someone he’s been working with for a while is a consummate kiss-ass and plays the role of Cook’s protege well enough to fool Cook?

    I think we see this in other tech companies. Look at IBM, at MS, at Intel. All of them “graduated” from ENGINEERING-driven companies, who primary motivation was to ship a great product first and figure out the money later, to FINANCE-driven companies, fixated on rents and market segmentation, terrified of anything representing real change because that might upset their current cushy position. Such companies can continue to make lots of money even though they’re no longer interesting. But at this stage they’re “normal” companies, and they’re going to die the normal way, gradually losing customers and relevance, till at some point they’re acquired by someone more dynamic.

    Maintaining that moonshot mentality is tough because it’s not natural for most humans, and especially not if you’re not the founder and so don’t have that sort of credibility with everyone from employees to investors.
    (All of which suggests that Tesla, Facebook, Snapchat, Google, for all their faults, still seem the most likely guys to continue delivering magic, with Apple as an honorary member of this club, the current management having the same level of cred. Meanwhile MS, IBM, Intel — not so much…
    I could riff from this to how Intel’s latest $15B acquisition seems an aggressive sell signal, the absolute picture of a lost company blundering, but you get the idea.)

    • isitjustme

      “All of which suggests that Tesla, Facebook, Snapchat, Google, for all their faults, still seem the most likely guys to continue delivering magic,”
      Sorry no magic, I have to disagree with your list of magic conjuring companies. I have seen nothing of magic yet from them other than their iteration of their last iteration.
      If hype is the magic you are referring to you are spot on.

    • http://www.asymco.com Horace Dediu

      You need to compete against luck. Those who compete effectively will enjoy longer lives.

      • http://macropundit.com/ macro pundit

        >> You need to compete against luck.

        Great observation. It amazes me how many people seem to always see “great men” theories of history in any discussion of highly significant historical figures, and yet in business virtually no one balks at obvious and extreme “stupid manager” theories.

    • ericinaustin

      Sorry, you lost me with ” very smart politicians”

    • http://www.noisetech-software.com/Home.html Steven Noyes

      “All of which suggests that Tesla, Facebook, Snapchat, Google, for all their faults, still seem the most likely guys to continue delivering magic…”

      I agree with Tesla on your list but the others really are perfect examples of one hit wonders scrambling along blindly trying to figure out how to repeat their first hit having delivered magic only once.

      I would change your list to Tesla, Apple and Amazon.

    • http://macropundit.com/ macro pundit

      If the guy currently in control is allowed to choose his successor, history shows us that he’s likely to choose incorrectly. Even otherwise very smart politicians and CEOs seem to have a crazy blind-spot whereby they see capabilities in their children or proteges where everyone else (more accurately) sees only flaws.

      And are boards any more effective than CEOs at selecting successors? I’m not sure.

      Even the Five Good Emperors …

      Julius Caesar adopted Augustus over his own son because he showed more promise of success. Wise leaders don’t in fact have a preference for their children when they show no capacities for leadership. But they can be pressured into doing it anyway.

  • Lalit Jagtap

    Horace, you have once again shared the great wisdom.

    Well said “But if anything the world has come to match Apple’s own view: more mobile vs. fixed, more design vs. generic, more integrated experiences vs. more modular DIY.”

  • Walt French

    Perhaps we like fireworks, a spectacular show of many rockets rising, followed by them cascading down into bright, primary-colored sparks.

    Then we tell each other what a fine show it was, go home & live our lives exactly as we did the day before, scarcely moved to patriotism, awe or Beauty. Until the next gathering, when “they” show us again their pyrotechnics.

  • Sacto_Joe

    As you put it, Horace, huge amounts of money have changed hands when these panic attacks happen. But the dynamic changed back in 2012-13. Apple responded. They started buying back that ultra-cheap stock of theirs. And so Apple now finds itself, a few short years later, having literally bought back 20% of their own stock at an average price of around $100/share.

    [virtual face slap]

    ARE YOU KIDDING, MR. MARKET???

    Nope. Mr. Market literally gifted long term shareholders one of the best bargains Apple could ever have spent their money on. And for people like myself, who are retired and no longer in a position to invest, Apple has essentially invested for me.
    And the kicker is, Apple is still investing in this way. It’s still shrinking the slices of the pie even as the pie itself grows bigger by the day.

    How did this happen? Well, at bottom it happened because the market discounted the value of Apple’s huge cash surplus. So Apple decided that it would be imaginative in the way it used it. Just like it’s imaginative in all the other ways it does business. Some of that cash went to a new dividend that has grown about 10% a year. That makes long term investors who are cautious far more interested, since it essentially turns the stock into an annuity. But a much larger chunk got earmarked to purchase AAPL and retire it.

    Meanwhile, short term investors who have had a field day up until now have continued to “slingshot” the company. But that means dropping it down to bargain basement prices now and then, and letting the long term investors AND Apple have a chance to buttress their portfolios.

    If you look, you can actually see the impact on average stock trade volumes of this removal of stock into the accounts of long term holders of AAPL. Stock trade volumes have declined drastically since the buybacks commenced. I recently calculated average share volume for December and January since 2013:

    Dec, ‘13: 84 M
    Jan, ‘14: 105 M
    Dec, ‘14: 48 M
    Jan, ‘15: 65 M
    Dec, ‘15: 42 M
    Jan, ‘16: 67 M
    Dec, ‘16: 28 M
    Jan, ‘17: 28 M

    And the average thus far for March? A lousy 22 million shares/day.

    The watering hole is drying up faster than even I expected it to….

  • hannahjs

    Graphs tell a story to those trained to read them, but every story is pregnant with hidden clues that bear other, deeper truths, if we care to look. Horace’s annotated stock graph shows Apple’s price falling when perception changes, just as apples fell from the tree and Isaac Newton contemplated a force of gravity to explain their motion. The force had to be universal, as it worked on figs and oxcarts as well as apples. Why not the moon, and the planets, as well?

    Stock graphs are a figment of social science, less convincing than Newton’s elliptical planetary orbits which were derivable from a mathematical law of gravity. But there clearly is a force trying to drag Apple down, and it does seem universal, and despite the disrepute of economics and the other social sciences, Horace is onto something. A persistent pattern like this cries out for an explanation better than Apple is doomed because things fall to earth as is their Platonic nature, or because of the law of large numbers, or because of regression to the mean.

    I agree with Horace that there may be an underlying principle to explain it, and I expect to see it explicated using the insights of neuroscience: Apple isn’t doomed, not at all; it’s that people are fundamentally insecure in the face of change, and Apple is indubitably the harbinger of change. * Please…make it stop! *

    • Stephen H

      This is so true. It’s like the winds change and the narrative with it, the stock goes down or up. Horace killed it with this analysis though!

    • http://macropundit.com/ macro pundit

      >> I expect to see it explicated using the insights of neuroscience: … people are fundamentally insecure in the face of change

      This is an observation, not an explanation. The observation matters to us, the explanation doesn’t.

  • Chris Espinosa

    Quibble: Apple is not “age 43.” As a corporation, it celebrated its 40th birthday in January of this year. Even as a partnership it’s only 9 months older than that.

    • http://www.asymco.com Horace Dediu

      Thanks. I fixed the age figure.

  • peto1

    Could game theory explain it? Chaos theory?

  • http://electricgutenberg.blogspot.com/ Mackay Bell

    The other thing that is very interesting about Apple is that the core idea that Steve Jobs came up with, that it would make hip, fun computers aimed first at creative people (with the assumption that others would follow or hope to be viewed as creative) never changed. Likewise the emphasis on higher priced and beautiful designed devices. Apple only really floundered when it tried to focus on business or stopped worrying about design (or tried to compete on price).

    So many times over the years Apple was advised to lower prices or become more “professional.” That advice was always wrong.