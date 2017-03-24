Sponsor: Mailbutler

Many of you have already heard about the productivity-boosting Mail plugin MailButler. Email scheduling, detailed read receipts, amazing signature and message templates, and various cloud services integrations are among MailButler’s numerous features.
Recently MailButler has released its new Business plan, which includes even more functionalities.
Advanced Tracking allows to see when, where, how often, with what kind of device, and in which email client your messages, links, and attached files have been viewed.
Person Insight provides the sender’s detailed information, such as social media profiles, affiliations, etc.
Finally, using a convenient dashboard, team managers can assign roles and tasks to team members, watch their activity and usage statistics, as well as share custom signatures or message templates.
MailButler Business can be customized to each team’s individual needs. It opens up completely new horizons, and is totally worth a try! For more information, see MailButler Business page.