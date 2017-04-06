Sponsor: MailButler Business Opens New Horizons For Your Team

MailButler Business is the new version of the popular productivity mail plugin. It includes a variety of features, which ensure complete control over the email flow for teams.
There is comprehensive tracking, integration with CRM tools, team management, and much more. Using a convenient dashboard, team managers can assign roles and tasks to team members, watch their activity and usage statistics, as well as share custom signatures or message templates.
MailButler provides its Business plan users with the sender’s detailed information they need, such as social media profiles, affiliations, etc. It can also automatically forward messages for further processing to your preferred CRM tool, such as Salesforce, Pipedrive or others.
MailButler Business can be customized to each team’s individual needs. It opens up completely new horizons, and is totally worth a try! For more information, see the MailButler Business page.