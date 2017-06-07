Categories

Jun 7, ’17 2:17 AM
The App Store is almost 9 years old. In that time it has generated about $100 billion in revenues, of which about $70 billion has been passed on to developers and $30 billion was kept by Apple. It’s very likely that running the App Store for 9 years did not cost $30 billion so, if it were an independent “business unit” it would probably have been and still is quite profitable.

But Apple does not run “business units” with separate Profit and Loss statements. The App Store is a part of Services which is an amalgamation of non-hardware sources of revenues but that does not mean it’s a business. The purpose of Services isn’t to turn a profit or define its value through some metric of financial performance.

The purpose of Services is to make the experience for the Apple user better. The combination of good experiences allows Apple to be perceived as a valuable brand and that allows it to obtain consistently above-average profitability trough pricing power. I like to emphasize that the iPhone at over $600 in average price is more than twice the average price of all the other smartphones and captures over 90% of all available profits.

This is something that remains after a decade and indeed the price is rising in the face of overall price erosion, all without a decrease in volumes. The sustainability of this exceptionalism is due to no one single thing. It’s due to the persistence across all the things Apple does: product, stores, software and services and many other details too numerous to count.

The result is a large and expanding base of satisfied customers and a large and expanding base of partners both in hardware and software and services. The WWDC event this year showed how the ecosystem of Apple is booming with over 3 million new developers and Keynote screenfuls of partnerships. All this makes for a complex picture but it’s a real picture.

The latest numbers on Services try to tell this story: 180 billion App downloads from 500 million App store weekly visitors. The download rate is accelerating as shown in the following graph:

The revenue or payment rates can also be shown as accelerating though at a different rate. In both cases, the story of apps is not yet over, regardless of commentary to the contrary. Much of this growth comes from new markets like China and as India joins the iOS world, there is yet more opportunity emerging.

This enables part of the story of Services which can be tracked with several other metrics: reported revenues, iCloud accounts, active devices, iTunes accounts are highly correlated.

The patterns after a decade are remarkably consistent. One would have thought that with mobile saturation in advanced markets, the content story would be told through horizontal lines. What we still see is the same slopes we’ve seen since the earliest days.

But the biggest story at WWDC was the re-design of the App Store as a curated content market. The changes are profound: discovery, curation and the surfacing of content have been revamped. It’s hard to predict the implications of this but one of the indications of direction was the separation of “Games” from “Apps”. This is a jarring idea since if all Apps are content, what makes Games different from other Apps? Is this a genre elevated to a new medium?

I can’t yet get a sense of where this is heading, if anywhere, but the remarkable story of Apps is that it’s still an ongoing story. We may be on chapter 2 and we can’t predict how many chapters remain.

Keep an eye on Apps and Services and developers. They are not lagging indicators of success for Apple. They are very much leading.

  • Luis Alejandro Masanti

    Thanks God you’re still alive!
    (A little exaggeration from my part… Glad to read you again!)

    I think that the separation of Games and App —although Games are Apps— is good in the sense that being Games a great part of the apps world it distorts the full store.
    With the separation, the Apps parts goes back to a more equally distributed place.

    But I still waiting for some kind of ‘search with refinements’… to be able to ask for some category and then search only inside that category and then inside the reduced set… and so on.

    Once again, glad to read you again!

    • Sacto_Joe

      I agree that separating Games from Apps is a positive from a search POV. But what about educational games, for example? Not sure it’s as clean a demarcation as all that….

  • Luciano

    Agree with the overall article, but that linear regression on the developers payments rate is a bit misleading. The three latest data points show exactly the same figure ($20 billion/year), so one can argue that the growth is not there anymore.

  • Fran_Kostella

    Speaking as a developer, I don’t find this picture comforting in any way. Apple makes tons of money, the devices are fantastic, the underlying tech is high quality and forward thinking, but the developer business facing side is not so great.

    After nine years and billions made from apps and don’t forget the annual $99+ fee, the investment in developers just isn’t there. The App Store is essentially the same as it was when I joined in 2010 with just a few slight tweaks here and there. Apple has strict control over what we can do but the quality of support is inconsistent, the toolset gets modest upgrades and sometimes regresses, and, worst of all, we have limited interaction ability with our customers.

    For comparison, look at what Amazon allows you to do if you are a third party seller on their site. You can actually deal with problems if they arise and email your customers, respond to reviews, and generally work to form relationships. In nine years Apple added the ability to add videos, and recently added limited interaction with customer reviews. And search is horrible. Yes, it is a difficult problem, but still, can’t *something* be attempted? Certainly, money isn’t the problem? The problem seems worse than ever to me.

    And adding 3 million new developers is not a good thing to me. That means potentially 20% more junk apps adding noise to searches for my app. The root problem with the App Store is that it is filled with junk apps, mostly free or which become free after a few weeks of zero sales. The only benefit is that Apple can make announcements about how many apps they have in the store. It is *not* a good thing any more that having a restaurant menu with 5000 dishes listed. Trying to find something you like is impossible and you end up picking whatever is close enough. A few hundred apps get prominent listing on the store and a few sites, but it is mostly a mountain of garbage apps. And a lot of this might be traced to the emphasis on “free” apps, which benefits Apple a great deal, but makes it hard to compete against the “free app mindset” with new quality apps.

    The developers I “grew up with” learning how to build great apps have mostly already left the store and are leaving iOS as the main platform they work on. I can say we all love the platform and would prefer to write for iOS over anything else, but it is just no longer viable as a place professional indy developers can make a living. All of my peer group has moved on to only doing apps as a secondary interface to some other product or as part of a marketing project. All of the local iOS shops now either do games or build apps for brands that want a mobile presence.

    So, this might all be good for Apple, but it has turned into a place where big budget companies take the bulk of the profit and there are millions of amateurs making nothing. There is a small slice of developers between those two, but from here it looks like it is shrinking. That seems to be a problem to me. I wish that the garbage apps would get cleaned out quickly and that Apple would discourage the idea that all apps must be free.

    • Fran_Kostella

      And one thing I didn’t mention about the “free app mindset” is that this does not seem to be an accident, but seems to be deliberate.

      As far back as I can recall, developers have wanted free trials. This gives the user time to do a real evaluation for free, but kills the app if you don’t pay after some period of time. Instead, we get IAP, which is a real PITA to implement and support. In any case, indy developers really depend on free trials in the open marketplace. But after nine years and billions made on app sales and developer fees this still isn’t available. I believe it is not technically hard to do but is deliberate to goose the numbers. After all, a free trail that is rejected is not an app sale, but a free app with no IAP purchase does count. Well, I don’t really know, but app trials would draw some indy develops back to the store.

      Personally, my plan is to rewrite my existing apps as web apps with free trials and provide an iOS interface for free but needing a login to work. I’ve had users complain about my greed for wanting payment when they paid Apple $700 for a phone and they “know” that Apple pays me to make apps! So getting out of the App Store seems the right solution.

  • Arjun Saroya

    Horace, I agree with your general sentiment that the amazing story of Apple isn’t over, but how do you rationalize Services being a leading indicator, when it’s inextricably tide to number of devices in use? The brand is an undeniable moat, but with a 2 year average refresh cycle on the iPhone ( no sourcw, just a guess), Services can take a sharp decline if the growth and absolute install base of hardware declines, and is by definition therefore a lagging indicator. Unless you were alluding to something else that I didn’t pick up on.
    I think the next chapters of Apple are written on all of the dollars, euros and yuan in its vaults. That is to say, they have a lot of chances at bat to create the next world changing product (or service), with a structural advantage in their corporate DNA of creative destruction, lots of money in the bank, and a brand that can withstand a lot of small experiments.