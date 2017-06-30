Sponsor: Too much going on? Email reminders will help!

If you feel overwhelmed with constant multitasking, it’s time for you to check out MailButler. It’s a multifunctional email extension, time-saver, and productivity game changer.
With MailButler you can compose emails beforehand and schedule them to be sent later. It’s a good solution for planning birthday greetings for the entire year in advance and getting them off your mind.
Also, you might want to avoid forgetting about some of the open conversations you’ve started. Once you’ve written your email, just tell MailButler when you want to be reminded to follow up, and the notification will appear at your preferred date and time.
By the way, MailButler can do much more than just that. It adds lacking functionality to your Apple Mail while keeping its native interface. Using various features you will be able to process your emails faster and more effectively, saving hours a day to complete other tasks.