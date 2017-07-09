Join the Micromobility Summit in Copenhagen September 6

I’m Happy to announce that I’ll be hosting the Micromobility Summit at Techfestival this year. Taking place on September 6 in Copenhagen, the one-day summit explores how new technologies affect society, cities and urbanization in the very near future.

Join and contribute here: http://techfestival.co/event/micromobility-summit

About Techfestival:

This September, Copenhagen will be home to 15,000+ people exploring a new, progressive agenda on technology. One week filled with 100+ conferences, summits, dinners, art installations and concerts, Techfestival’s goal is to break down today’s most complex questions into real talk and tangible experiences.f