Sponsor: SaneBox

SaneBox brings sanity back to your inbox by prioritizing what’s important, removing spam & junk, grouping newsletters together, and automating tedious tasks. An average SaneBox customer saves 12+ hours/month.
It works with any email provider, client or device.
With glowing reviews from TechCrunch, Forbes, The New York Times and emailers everywhere, you can rest assured that you will fall in love with email again. And it’s risk free—cancel and your email returns to the way it was.
We’ve partnered with Asymco to bring you an exclusive $25 credit for all new sign ups – Clean up your inbox today!