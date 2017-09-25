A small-screen iPod, an Internet Communicator and a Phone

Categories

Sep 25, ’17 12:01 AM
Apple is now the biggest watchmaker in the world, overtaking Rolex during the last quarter. This achievement happened less than two and a half years after Apple entered the watch market. Rolex, on the other hand, was founded in 1905, 112 years ago at a time when watches were the avant-garde of technology. Given this revelation of sales, we can test the estimates I put forward on the Apple Watch sales, shown below:

We know that Rolex produces about 1 million watches a year and we also know that Rolex had sales of $4.7 billion in 2016. The average revenue per watch[1] was therefore about $4,700.

My estimate has been that Apple sold about 15 million Watches in the last 12 months at an average price of about $330. This puts the Apple Watch revenue run rate at $4.9 billion, indeed above Rolex.

They may be slightly high but the news makes me feel quite comfortable in my methodology. Note also that within the last quarter Apple said sales for the Watch increased by 50%. This is also reflected in my estimate of 3 million in Q2 vs. ~2 million for 2016 Q2.

Overall, about 33 million Apple Watch units have been sold since launch and they generated about $12 billion in sales. Coupled with a 95% customer satisfaction score, altogether, this has been a great success story. But only 2.5 years in, it’s still act one.

To understand the long term trajectory, it’s important to qualify this product as part of another, larger story. The Watch, even with LTE, is an accessory to the iPhone. It still cannot be activated without it. Even the coverage plan is an extension to an iPhone plan. The company is careful to address it as a companion product.

But how long will that last?

It used to be necessary to first attach an iPhone to a computer to activate it. That used to be cited as a reason for the iPhone not being a “proper computer”, diverting attention from what it would inevitably become. Those who clung to that thin wire as a reason not to face the future were deceived. The iPhone and the iPad now stand alone of any PC or Mac. Will the Watch cut these familial links and stand alone some day?

I think this too is inevitable. The technology trajectories are easy enough to plot. Apple has invested enormously in the silicon that goes inside the Watch and has taken it to new levels of connectivity with LTE, 85% faster WiFi, and a 70% faster processor; all with 50% better power efficiency.

These enable independent voice entry, Siri everywhere, Find My Friends, Maps, music streaming. These breakthroughs are only possible with a new W2 processor which is more powerful than the first iPhone processors.

This comparison is apt: the Watch is effectively stealing usage from the iPhone. At first it took alerts, timekeeping, and basic messaging away. Now it’s taking basic phone calls and music and maybe maps.

It’s fitting therefore to remember how the iPhone was launched; as a tentpole troika: A wide-screen iPod, an Internet Communicator and a Phone. Today the new Watch is a small-screen iPod, an Internet Communicator and a Phone.

So not only is the Series 3 Watch more powerful than the original iPhone but it is also poetically capable of the same tentpole jobs. But it’s not just a miniature iPhone. It has a new, completely orthogonal attack on non-consumption and market creation: fitness and health. This is a key point. The iPhone was born a phone but grew up to be something completely unprecedented, unforeseen by its creators and, frankly, undescribable in the language of 2007.

The Watch was born a timepiece but it is traversing through the early iPhone and pulling in a new direction all of its own. The fact that we are talking about “Resting Rate”, “Arrhythmia” and “Atrial fibrillation” at a timekeeping launch event indicates that new behaviors will follow and so will the language we’ll use to describe this child-like product once it grows up.

Notes:
  1. Includes services such as repairs []
  • fivetonsflax

    This is the second time Apple has been first to popularize a new form factor of phone.

    • klahanas

      Can the shoe phone be far behind….?

  • Space Gorilla

    “It used to be necessary to first attach an iPhone to a computer to activate it. That used to be cited as a reason for the iPhone not being a “proper computer”, diverting attention from what it actually it would inevitably become. Those who clung to that thin wire as a reason not to face the future were deceived.”

    Such a great thought (with a small typo I think, “what it actually it would”). People tend to think in terms of today and completely miss the future. It’s like looking at your feet instead of the road ahead. Good products don’t stand still. It is obvious the Apple Watch will be incredibly capable down the road.

  • Luis Alejandro Masanti

    Great post, thanks!
    We have to remember, when speaking of fitness, that the iPod+Nike sensor was the first Apple’s device to help heath.

    On the other hand, I think that the slow evolution has a lot to be related to telcos.
    I think that telcos are really worry about become ‘tubes.’
    Somebody, long ago, told us that Steve “wanted to get ride of the telcos.”
    Long ago, Apple began to try to introduce the eSIM.
    But SIMs are for telcos as DRM was for music labels!

    Now, the Apple Watch has an eSIM!

    In the too not long future you could decide between an iPhone (X? Y? Z?) or a combo of Apple Watch/Apple AirPods/Apple Glasses!

    • klahanas

      SIMs are not DRM as much as you make it seem, as long as they can be changed. Tying a device to an eSIM has the potential to be much worse.

      • Luis Alejandro Masanti

        You are right. But I too, in a sense.
        When music came with DRM I was ‘locked’ to what the labels let me do with it.
        With the SIM and the telco service (not the device) they keep me ‘locked’.
        I admit that the parallel is not perfect.
        But telcos get us ‘locked’ to allow the use of its tubes.
        If eSIM are wide spread, you’ll be able to change ‘in the spot’ of provider-

      • klahanas

        Provided your phone provider allows it…

        Remember when AT&T was the only “allowed ” provider for the initial iPhone? What if we had eSIM then? What if Apple institutes a blacklist, or geographic restrictions? Why even invite the possibility, of not just Apple doing so, but anyone?

      • Luis Alejandro Masanti

        I would divide the subject in ‘device’ and ‘service.’
        Before iPhones, most of the cells where given by the telco with the plan. So they locked you with then. (And that’s Apple/AT&T affair.)
        Now, you can buy your ‘unlocked’ device but still has to ‘lock’ —via SIM— to whatever provider you select.
        eSIM will allow —I think— to change providers… like when you go around the city looking for the best gasoline price.

      • klahanas

        Love the vision on the possibilities, and I would opt for “strongest signal gets the call”. But that may or may not happen.

        When looking at Apple in particular, I am, how shall I say… “cynical”. With them it’s one integrated whole, isn’t it? You will eat what is served, plain and simple. eSIM is just another potential path to device manufacturer, over carrier control. The consequences, potentially, are even less control to the user.

  • obarthelemy

    As always, it helps to look outside of the iBubble to anticipate what features&formats Apple will add their customary easy+sexy to.
    For all their UI and style faults, other smartwaches (Android, Android Wear and Samsung’s Gear, custom OSes ie Pebble etc…) have been innovative in mostly 3 ways:
    1- some run a fully independent OS. There are a few full-Android smartwatches, wristphones really.
    2- LTE connectivity has been on Gear and Android watches for 3-4 years, and Android Wear since last year IIRC.
    3- the watches are cross platform and work with both Android and iOS, though more limited w/ iOS since Apple is locking things down.
    4- Samsung initially tried a camera but that quickly disappeared, I’d guess both because it was impractical to use, technically problematic, and socially rejected (shades of gGlass ^^)

    I’m surprised Apple hasn’t made more of a move towards the Android market. They must see the watch as more of a lock-in tool than a revenue generator.

    • klahanas

      And almost paradoxicallly the iPhone is a lock out tool from getting the watch. It would cost me over $1500 if I were so inclined.

      And that’s the thing with Apple, by not playing well with others you’re either all in or, to a degree, out.

    • Space Gorilla

      Just curious if you were going to list anything Apple hasn’t already been working on re: “look outside of the iBubble to anticipate what features&formats…” We know Apple is working towards the Apple Watch being independent, we knew LTE was coming, cross platform is not likely for many good reasons, and I would expect a camera at some point (Face ID). So while you did state a few obvious things Apple has already been working on, you haven’t listed any features from the Android world that would be something we could “anticipate” coming to the Apple Watch as you said.

    • BMc

      Well, you are nothing if not predictable in your ability to live in a different reality.
      1) What is innovative around having a watch run a full smartphone OS? Actually sounds the opposite of innovative. And what benefit does that have?

      2) LTE has been on other watches for awhile, and yet those units were quite large, had poor battery life, and didn’t sell in any meaningful quantity? That is your view of innovation I suppose

      3) Cross platform. Again, not sure how that is innovative. Purchasing an Apple Watch is going to cost money, so targeting the premium end seems like the correct strategy. Apple is fortunate in that they have a very large and premium smartphone user base (some estimates of hitting 800M users in the near future). This is a very large target which will sustain Apple Watch growth for years. Eventually the AW is likely to go independent from iPhone (as stated in this article). There isn’t a huge rush though.

      4) A camera example, that you then point out disappeared. Yep, innovation right there. Apple probably will put a camera on the AW in the future, but it will actually “have a purpose”.

      It must bother you that there really isn’t a “smart watch” market, but rather an Apple Watch market. Currently it is looking more like the MP3 player market than smartphones.

      • obarthelemy

        1- Well, one is being able to make calls, the other to function independently of any other device, and a third to run a much wider selection of apps, assuming they’re format-compatible. Was that so hard ?
        2- It’s not my view of innovation, it’s the dictionary’s definition. I know iFans and iAnalysts are trying to novlang that work to include commercial success, but words have definitions. Call it iNovation maybe ?
        3- Cross-platform has been innovative since PCs replaced C64 and Vaxes. Wev’e been though the lock-in dance one with Wintel and Office, some have learned their lesson.
        4- Yes, all innovation does not work out or succeed. Your point ?

    • Walt French

      1. The success stories of both iPhone and (especially!) Android have come from a robust suite of 1st and 3rd party apps. Independent OS’s mean devs have tiny markets for apps; users will depend on device-supplied apps. But while hardware keeps advancing at roughly Moore’s Law rates, all the real action is in software, which demands the largest user base possible. Unless Apple becomes interested in Fitbit-type limited cost/functionality—a wearable iPod nano?—I’d expect Apple to continue the similar paths Horace noted for the Watch & Phone—hardware tuned to apps that use the unique form & sensor mix, to create new JTBDs.

      2. ✅

      3. I haven’t done a deep dive but didn’t see a single Android Watch review that had anything good to say about their iOS connectivity. Can’t imagine there’s much market potential for non-Apple watches to connect to iPhones, and given the glitches we’ve seen regards Apple’s own products working together (e.g., the phone # handoff) I can’t imagine what incentive an Android watch maker has to butt its head against the wall of getting help from Apple.

      4. I see estimates for smartphone cameras (single-sensor, no flash) in the range of $25–$40. I can imagine a 4X3mm sensor—used in some Androids, a bit smaller than recent iPhones’) aiming 90º counter-clockwise from the watch’s crown, but it’d be useless for those who wear it on their right arm (10% of us?). Meanwhile, I can NOT imagine putting any kind of flash into a device that small. I think the camera will await a different form-factor, that it’s a mismatch with a watch.

      I recently tweeted that Apple has very little, essentially zero reason to devote talent & market position to replacing X86 in the Mac line with ARM/Apple-proprietary CPU/GPUs. The effort should go to iOS and WatchOS apps and other devices that exploit the new factors, that establish beachheads in entirely new markets. The Watch has lots of new JTBDs based on its intimate position & form-factor, that’ll expand by developers finding how to create new apps that focus on the unique hardware.

    • Shameer Mulji

      “other smartwaches (Android, Android Wear and Samsung’s Gear, custom OSes ie Pebble etc…) have been innovative in mostly 3 ways:”

      Other smartwatches haven’t been innovative at all. Period.

      • obarthelemy

        I’m curious, what feature is in the iWatch that wasn’t in another watch before it ?

  • handleym

    Just a technical correction, Horace.
    The W2 is Apple’s wireless chip (wifi and bluetooth).
    The processor is not named, but the package it lives on is called the S3. So more accurate to talk about “new S3 processor which is more powerful than the first iPhone processors”.

    Remarkably (as far as we know) this still uses just a single core type. I expect next year we’ll be seeing heterogeneous cores (either in Fusion flavor or in Bionic flavor — ie either very tightly tied together, or somewhat independent) but point is allowing for high performance snappiness along with very low power handling of all the background activity. Presumably this transition is waiting till the watch goes 64-bit and Apple can more easily just adapt and transfer tech from its pool of pre-existing cores?

    • cm3392

      Apple.com notes that Apple Watch 3 uses S3 dual core processor.

      • handleym

        The S3 is the PACKAGE. It consists of a large number of chips connected together. (~30 in the S1, likely more in the S2 and S3).
        The package is the significant, named, item, because it is difficult to duplicate (ie the part worth being proud of).

        One of the pieces on the package is the SoC (system on chip). This houses the CPU and GPU (and likely various other pieces that are designed by Apple, like the flash controller). This has not been given a public name by Apple.

        Finally there are the CPU and GPU on the SoC. The CPU on the S1 is an Apple design of an ARMv7 (ie 32-bit) core, named APL0778, with no known code name. The GPU on the S1 is a PowerVR GPU.

        Even less is known about the S2. The CPU appears to be the same CPU, only clocked higher (~750 MHz rather than 500) and there are, of course, now two of them. GPU is presumably still PowerVR, supposedly twice as fast but who knows how that was achieved (add a second GPU core? switch to a Rogue GPU rather than a series 5 GPU?).

        Then S3. Maybe we’ll learn something, but the 70% higher speed suggests that this time we have a new Apple core, not just a frequency boost.

        The imperfect analogue of the S3 is the A11. The S3 was the ENTIRE package. The A11 is just the SoC (ie the most important computational parts, all on a single chip). The A11 has 6 CPUs on it, two called Monsoon (big CPUs), four called Mistral (little CPUs). It also has a GPU (designed by Apple, three cores, nothing else known) and an NPU (designed by Apple, nothing else known).

        These terms are not random, they have a meaning. The S3 is a package. It is not a SoC, it is not a CPU. Apple does not claim that it is a CPU. They say that the watch contains an S3, and that it contains a dual-core processor. Both correct statements, but not saying the same thing.
        Apple are not in the business of making precise engineering distinctions for the public, especially in their marketing material. But there is no honor in being willfully ignorant after someone has explained an issue to you.

      • cm3392

        Apple uses the “System in Package” (SiP) description.

      • brucehoult

        Hey Maynard, long time no chat.

        “Then S3. Maybe we’ll learn something, but the 70% higher speed suggests that this time we have a new Apple core, not just a frequency boost.”

        Ever since Apple required watchOS apps to be uploaded in bitcode I’ve been suspecting the reason is not just to allow a transition from 32 bit ARM to 64 bit ARM, but to enable Apple to use another ISA entirely.

        That could save some licensing money, but I think there’s a more compelling reason.

        Apple’s ARM architecture license allows them to innovate in microarchitecture, but I believe it does NOT allow them to change the ISA even one iota.

        Would Apple love to be able to add tensor or other ML functional units into a standard CPU core, and instructions to match? I bet they would. And other things too.

        They can’t do that with ARM.

        They could do it by designing their own ISA, along with a complete toolchain: binutils, gcc/llvm, gdb/lldb, glibc/newlib, emulators. A lot of work. Not more than Apple is capable of, but maybe more than they’d want to do.

        Or, they could use RISCV. No licenses, no fees, no need to even tell anyone you’re using it. The toolchain support already exists. The 32 bit RISCV ISA is just as good (including just as compact) as Thumb2. The 64 bit RISCV ISA is about as good as Aarch64 — but with the added bonus of retaining the compact code size of Thumb2, which ARM unaccountably abandoned when they went 64 bit. You can add any function units you want, and there is a ton of available opcode space to put the needed instructions in.

        I reckon there’s a non-zero chance the S3 has RISCV in it.

        I also predict we’ll soon hear that bitcode upload for iOS will change from default to compulsory.

      • handleym

        Well, Bruce, that’s something reasonable folk can disagree about…
        Personally I think RISC-V, as an ISA, is garbage. Well, not exactly garbage, but below mediocre. It’s just the absolute bare minimum with not a single flash of genius in it; whereas ARMv8 is riddled with genius. RISC-V solves the problem of the early 80s — how can we decode an instruction in as few transistors as possible — a problem with zero relevance to today. ARMv8 on the other hand does an amazing job of creating an instruction set that is dense but easy ENOUGH to decode (given modern transistor budgets and the clock length you’re going to have to make available for the rest of your wide OoO CPU anyway), with touch like load/store pair that are just genius.

        I think legal restrictions on how Apple can augment ARM are utterly irrelevant. You seriously think ARM and Apple can’t make a deal? The main thing I hope the legal restrictions would do is allow time for negotiation and re-appraisal between Apple and ARM before just blindly adding new instructions. Designing instructions (let alone a whole ISA) is not easy — witness RISC-V (and MIPS) at the lousy end, but plenty of flaws in Alpha, quite a few flaws in POWER (including some ideas that were great for ten years or so, till they weren’t), and has Intel ever created an ISA that wasn’t terrible in every way possible?

        Honestly if Apple were to use RISC-V anywhere, I’d expect to see it more in their throughput processor (“GPU”). (Here’s one quick writeup of what I had in mind:
        https://www.realworldtech.com/forum/?threadid=171701&curpostid=171879
        ) For such a system (unlike the CPU of a watch) each lane is light enough weight that there is real value in a totally stripped down ISA. But I suspect even in that case, the most you’d want is an ISA that started with the simplicity of RISC-V, then added a bunch of target-specific stuff (load-store instructions for the various different caches, texture instruction, sync/barrier/ordering instructions).

        My expectation is that the S3 CPU is something of a Swift derivative (maybe pruned down to two-wide), and that the future [maybe as early as next year. when they make the 64-bit transition] will look something like using a Mistral core (speculative, two-wide in-order, but clocked high) as the performance core along with an ultra-low power companion core (non-speculative, one-wide in-order, lower clock). Now that the OS work has been done, such a design just make sense given the ample amount of small back-ground work that goes on in a watch.

      • brucehoult

        I don’t disagree that Aarch64 has some clever bits. It gets a lot of useful ops out of conditional select with 2nd arg mods, bitfield move (with arbitrary zext and sext among the non-obvious uses), the funky patterns in immediate boolean operations. That helps it to get the best density of any fixed length 32 bit ISA, and even a few wins with needing fewer instructions. But it can’t come close to competing with a mixed 16-bit and 32-bit instruction set like RISCV or Thumb2. That’s important not only in tiny microcontrollers, but also in making the best use of L1 instruction cache in servers, where power and latency vs cache size are huge issues. I think ARM has made a *huge* mistake there.

        Load/store pair isn’t so clever. It makes the best of only having 32 bit instructions. But it’s totally not needed when you have 16 bit loads and stores available, so a pair of them fit into 32 bits anyway. Medium to high end RISCVs can trivially fuse adjacent 16 bit loads or stores into a single 32 bit load/store pair pseudo-instruction if they choose to. And low end Aarch64 implementations might well split load/store pair into two uOps. Same same.

        What you’re completely missing is that RISC-V isn’t intended to be a technical pioneer — it’s a business model pioneer. It’s a very nice consolidation of everything that proved to be a good idea and that is out of patent protection. It’s the ISA equivalent of Linux, which started small, but dominates many fields now.

        It’s true that RISCV is very easy to decode — but that’s far from the only thing it does well.

        I have no idea why you’d think it’s garbage, unless you either haven’t taken a close look, or else haven’t updated your knowledge of it since 2010 or 2011. That was the equivalent of 1991 for Linux. We’re in the equivalent of about 1995 Linux now. In my carefully considered opinion.

      • handleym

        I understand the claims of RISC-V establishing a new business model; I’m just not sure they’re correct. It remains to be seen the extent to which one can usefully swap pre-designed pieces from one CPU into another CPU and simply “recompile” the whole system to work. This likely is true for some things like branch predictors or prefetch algorithms (though even then, the best of these may require the collection of non-obvious information from other parts of the CPU), but it’s likely to be very hard going when it comes to adding on things like clustering or long-term-parking.
        Hell even in the easier space of CPU simulators (which exist by means of this sort of open model) it’s not like we’re rolling in quality.

        And I understand the appeal of thinking that the open source thing is about to take off. I lived through plenty of “Years of Linux on the Desktop”. But I suspect we’ll see the same thing with RISC-V that we did with Linux — some specialized use that no-one cares about (very low volume parts, or commodity parts) followed EVENTUALLY (many many years from now) by some company using it as the basis for the equivalent of Android — along with all the open source guys screaming and ranting that RISC-V has thereby been ruined, is no longer something they want to be part of, blah blah.

        Technologies change, but human beings remain the same.

      • handleym

        Oh, also compulsory bitcode for iOS I personally would not take as indicating a change in ISA. I’d see it simply as part of on-going optimization. Once an app presents as bitcode, it’s subject to ongoing compiler improvements every year, and, just as significantly, it allows Apple to make micro-architecture changes that could have nasty performance implications for non-recompiled code.

        [I’ve suggested elsewhere that there’s scope for very interesting work in architecture amplification if you’re willing to compiler schedule appropriately. The sorts of things I have in mind are back-to-back (rather than separate) dependent instructions which can be fused and treated as braids, or back-to-back loads or stores to successive addresses (which can be slotted into a single wider load/store queue entry).]

      • Shawn Dehkhodaei

        Wow, that’s interesting. I never entertained the idea that Apple might want their own ISA. Can you explain how much of a benefit it would provide, compared to sticking with ARM an exhausting it for a few more years? Are we talking orders of magnitude in performance difference in RISCV vs. Thumb2?

  • berult

    I would characterize Apple’s mobile-tech philosophy as ‘sound surround’, ‘no strings attached’, …and trust thy encompassed hearts to beat bold. berult.

  • tmay

    Not for nothing did Apple spend its time developing Face ID. When, not if, Apple scales Face ID to fit the Apple Watch is the remaining question.

    Coupled with AirPod’s, and AR glasses of some sort, Apple will be able to deliver its ecosystem in an even more granular way for a better fit to lifestyles and workflows.

    • Curmudgeon

      Maybe Apple’s take on the components to a modular phone might be AirPods/hearing aids, Apple Watch/other wearable sensors, HomePod/other home sensors, CarPlay/other transportation with sensors, AppleTV, future eyewear, entertainment subscriptions, storage subscriptions.

    • Shameer Mulji

      I agree Apple didn’t develop FaceID for nothing but not to scale it down to the Watch but to bring it to the Mac.

  • Philippe MÉDA

    Can’t check it right now but wonder what is the screen resolution of the current watch vs original iPhone. Bet the watch IS on par if not >.

    • Walt French

      Pretty close. I see 340X272, about 80% of the original iPhone’s 320X480.

      • 程肯

        and a little over half the size of an original Mac.

  • Seems like, at least for now, the new features in S3 are affecting the iPhone’s form factor. New iPhones can be bigger because, for more and more tasks, there’s an even smaller screen that obviates the need to pull out your iPhone.

    I was hoping that the new edge-to-edge iPhone would be *smaller* than the 7, but in fact they went slightly larger while also introducing LTE on the Watch. I still hold out hope for a smaller iPhone (a one-handed one), but I recognize that the Watch is at least Apple’s answer to the problem.

    • Shawn Dehkhodaei

      I would also like to see and edge-to-edge 5.0″ iPhone, which is the same physical size as the SE. I love the SE size because of one-handed use.

  • Abhi Beckert

    I’d argue the watch doesn’t (yet) deserve to be named an “internet communicator”.

    I can’t write this post on my watch for example, but I could on the original iPhone.

    It’s like a car that can only be used on a small selection of roads. To me that means it’s not a “real” car.

    I love my Apple Watch far more than my smartphone and look forward to a day when I don’t own a phone, but it’s still a long way off. We need better battery life and more reliable voice recognition.

  • Abhi Beckert

    > The average revenue per watch[1] (for Rolex) was therefore about $4,700.
    >
    > [1] Includes services such as repairs

    I wonder how much Apple’s service policies impact the customer satisfaction number? I got my first watch by purchasing an old secondhand series 0 after someone else updated to the series 2.

    My watch broke after just 2 weeks… however Apple replaced it for free with a brand new watch even though I wasn’t the original purchaser and it was well and truly outside the warranty.