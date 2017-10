It was a pleasure to spend a day with Henrik, the leading tech journalist in Denmark, and the Micromobility Summit at the Techfestival in Copenhagen.

We did the recording live in front of a large audience the evening after the event and it is already causing a stir in Denmark. I think it’s worth a listen (about 30 min.)

Here is a link:

Podcast with Henrik Føhns

There is a short Danish intro, which Henrik did while riding his bike.

