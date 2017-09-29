Sponsor: ​Popular email extension Mailbutler becomes available for Gmail!

Mailbutler, the leading productivity enhancing email software, which has already conquered Apple Mail, has now become available for Gmail, too.
Mailbutler keeps native interface of your favourite email client, and improves its functionality by adding to it an array of helpful tools. For example, Mailbutler does:
- Send Later: Emails can be scheduled to be sent on preferred date and time
- Snooze: Snoozed emails temporary disappear from the Inbox and pop up again at your preferred time
- Tracking: Mailbutler provides information about when, where, and how often the email or the included link has been opened
- Notes: Create and attach notes to your email messages,
and so much more…
Mailbutler users are able to process emails faster and more effectively, saving hours a day for other tasks. The brand new version, Mailbutler 2.0, has some exciting changes, and is now available as a public beta. Learn more and test it yourself!