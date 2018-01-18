Categories

The Apple Cash FAQ

Jan 18, ’18 12:16 AM
Author Categories Theory
  • How much cash does Apple have?

To the nearest million, as of the end of September 2017, Apple’s cash and investments totaled $268,895,000,000. Note that this includes investments in the form of short- and long-term marketable securities. Long-term marketable securities are not always accounted as “cash” because strictly cash is considered a liquid asset and some securities may not be sufficiently so. Nevertheless, most analysts would agree that Apple’s securities are sufficiently liquid to qualify as cash. Note that for archaic reasons this cash is separated into US and non-US holdings with $17 billion located in the US.

  • Most businesses keep very little cash on their books. Why does Apple have so much cash?

Indeed Apple’s cash is extraordinary. It amounts to about 30% of its market capitalization. One reason is that Apple has taken many loans, totaling about $100 billion.

  • Whoa! Why would Apple need to take out loans? Does it have problems with cash flow?[1]

Quite the contrary, Apple’s operating cash flow is eye-watering. In the 2017 fiscal year (ending September) Apple generated $63,598,000,000 from operations. The loans are not needed to operate. They are used to pay shareholders.

  • Why does Apple need to pay shareholders?

Because it’s their money.

  • Wait, I thought you said this was Apple’s cash.

Apple is holding it for them but if it has more than it needs it’s obligated to return it. You see, If you were to look for “cash” in financial statements you find it on the balance sheet as an asset. Since it is growing and since a balance sheet has to balance, there has to be a liability that grows in proportion to offset the cash asset. That liability is called Shareholder’s Equity. This is a “debt” the company has to shareholders. If it pays out cash to shareholders then it zeros out an asset and a corresponding liability. The net is zero as far as Apple is concerned but shareholders get something in return for giving Apple money in the first place.

  • So hold on, it takes out loans to pay shareholders because it “owes them money” while it has too much money? This makes no sense.

Yes, welcome to tax laws. Although it generates more money than it can use, and that money should thus be returned to shareholders, some of the money is collected outside the US. US (and US only as far as I know) tax laws have a “repatriation tax” that is levied on money coming into the country.  This has nothing to do with corporate taxes which are levied on earnings. So after paying shareholders with the cash it had in the US, Apple had to borrow money to pay shareholders money they had outside the US.

  • Why not just pay the repatriation tax?

Because then shareholders would get less than 70% of their money. They would probably complain and blame the managers for being incompetent. Such blame usually comes with a lawsuit attached.

  • What about the new tax law that lowered the repatriation tax rate?

Now Apple has no option but to pay the tax and repatriate the cash. It’s still a tax. The amount will be about $38 billion or about 15%. Previous repatriation “holiday” levies were around 10%.

  • How exactly does the company give money to shareholders?

The payments are called “dividends” and shareholders must treat them as income–a form of double taxation because these funds are after the company paid earnings tax and possibly repatriation tax. Apple does pay dividends regularly but because of tax inefficiency (i.e. because government policy discourages dividends) the company mainly buys its own shares and retires them.

  • Huh?

Yes, it makes little sense but the math is simple. If the company buys its own shares and makes them disappear then existing shareholders will end up owning more of the company, making their shares more valuable. They can realize the gain if/when they sell the shares (and pay capital gains tax instead of dividend income tax on the already (double) taxed profits.)

  • Does that mean that it is going private?

No. The owners of the company remain the same: whoever owns shares owns the company and they can be traded in public exchanges. In theory they could reduce the share count to a single share and there would presumably be a single shareholder who would own the company, making it “closely held” but the company’s managers are still required to report and act as if it was public. Going private usually means a set of shareholders agree not to allow the shares to float on the open market and thus to also keep the affairs of the company out of public eye. It reduces liquidity and is generally harder for shareholders to exit their investment. This has nothing to do with reducing the number of shares in circulation–which is what Apple is doing.

  • But buying shares does not seem to affect the share price so the shareholders are not benefiting from the repurchasing. Isn’t this a waste of cash? Aren’t the shareholders being robbed?

The share price is an argument between shareholders and potential shareholders on the value of the company. It should reflect reality but many times it doesn’t. Over time however the math catches up with sentiment. In other words realization that there are fewer and fewer shares available compels people to not sell them, increasing the price. Short term investors tend not to pay attention to this but they are not the shareholders who Apple wishes to pay back anyway.

  • Why doesn’t the company spend the money on other things? You said they return what they can’t use. Why can’t they use it?

Simply, because it’s more than can be spent wisely. The company considers its mission to be very narrow: add value in specific areas where they can create tremendous value uniquely and under conditions (technologies and business models) they can control. Many such projects don’t require capital. Manufacturing, data centers and Apple stores require capital but R&D and sales not so much. Creating products is very cash efficient. For example, the iPhone–the most successful product of all time–cost almost nothing to develop; certainly nothing that required Apple to dip into its cash. Funding for the type of product development Apple does comes from existing cash flows and mostly consists of salaries for their employees.

  • What about acquisitions? Why not buy other companies?

It buys companies but usually small ones which are essentially acquisitions of teams and their intellectual property. Apple does not buy “business models” or customers or cash flows which is what large companies are valued for. Operationally, it’s also because Apple has a strong culture and it wishes to preserve it. Acquisitions dilute culture which is why integrations often fail. Statistically, large acquisitions are value destructive and the larger they are, the more likely they are to fail. Incidentally, when a company is acquired with cash that hole in the balance sheet is filled with something called “goodwill” which reflects some intangible value of the new asset. If and when the acquisition is deemed to have failed the goodwill is written off and so is shareholder equity. That’s how shareholders are robbed.

  • What about keeping it? Doesn’t having lots of cash make Apple more powerful?

As individuals we think that having lots of cash makes us rich. For companies it’s the opposite. Cash is a liability. If you come across a company that is cash rich and has nothing else, its enterprise value will be zero. Companies are valued on their future cash flows, meaning their ability to generate cash, not how much they managed to keep. In other words, cash is a measure of past success and investors are interested only in future value. That future value comes from the intelligent allocation of resources toward a valuable goal. A company rich in cash but poor in vision is likely to be taken private or broken up and shut down. Cash is an IOU to shareholders with a thank-you note for the support through the years.

Notes:
  1. Companies often borrow because they need to plug gaps in profitability, best measured as “free cash flow”. []
  • Ian Ollmann

    “Cash is an IOU to shareholders with a thank-you note for the support through the years.”

    If you take all the people involved with the iPhone: engineers, support staff, management, customers, geniuses, and investors, the group that had the least to do with the success of the iPhone was the investors:

    “Creating products is vey cash efficient. For example, the iPhone as the most successful product of all time cost almost nothing to develop–certainly nothing that required Apple to dip into its cash.”

    Yet, the investors profit the most handsomely. I own quite a bit of AAPL, but I have come to view the shareholders as parasites, and faithless parasites at that.

    I understand the tax implications and this tactic is of course very common, but I remain astonished that Apple chooses to pay most of the money specifically to the most faithless of the faithless parasites, the sellers. It is a world turned on its head.

    • Anonymous Coward

      > If you take all the people involved with the iPhone: engineers, support staff, management, customers, geniuses, and investors, the group that had the least to do with the success of the iPhone was the investors.

      And all the rest of them (engineers, support staff, management, customers, geniuses) were paid directly by Apple.

      • Anonymous Coward

        Ok, except the customers.

      • Ian Ollmann

        Sure, but nowhere near what their creation actually turned out to be worth. A bunch of other people who had pretty much nothing to do with the most successful product ever scooped up the profits.

      • demodave

        Respectfully, I disagree. When I first invested in Apple, it was because I believed in the company and what it did. That was in 2002. Although things were pretty good at that point, future success was not assured. I was a zealous believer in Apple’s vision, though, and my “faith” has been rewarded.

        My faith is also not uncritical: just as in my own workplace (not Apple), I want my providers (both work, and Apple) to always be striving to do better – and I frequently find opportunities for that (to do better)!

        I also buy Apple, so I contribute to Apple’s products doing better.

        Don’t know your beef, Ian, but it seems misguided.

    • klahanas

      Though I philosophically agree with you, wages are what you get to keep your job.

      “engineers, support staff, management, customers, geniuses, and investors, the group that had the least to do with the success of the iPhone was the investors” It’s the investors that are paying everyone else by collecting the money from the customers.

      Nothing is more powerful than ownership! (unless you own an iOS device)
      When you buy an iPhone, it’s an exchange of ownership (sort of) between Apple’s investors and you. They get your money you get their gizmo They run the company with the money the customers paid them.

      Now if your complaint is with other money grubbing shareholders that might not have your love of the company or loyalty to it…that’s what happens when you sell out and go public. It’s also why it’s gambling.

    • Shareholders don’t build anything and don’t deserve credit for building Apple’s success but they are the rightful owners. The division of ownership from operations of a company is a wonderful construct. Without it scale cannot be achieved. The invention of limited liability, instruments of finance and fiduciary responsibility enabled the industrial revolution (invented in the Netherlands, by the way). It allowed far more to be achieved than what could be done with owner/operator enterprises.

      • Ian Ollmann

        I suppose it all depends on whether you believe the bottleneck is capital or creativity. I don’t dispute the importance of having enough capital, especially hundreds of years ago or even a few decades ago. However, if that was really the problem today, I should think Apple would have a much harder time competing. The world is awash in capital! Moreover, as you’ve already noted, investment capital is no longer needed by Apple. The customers finance the whole thing with quite a bit of money left over with no place to put it.

        You have talked before about the changes in the ability of various layers to capture value as a result of disruption. What is preventing it here?

    • regexp

      Believing that the owners of a business as “parasites” is a very cynical way of looking at the world.

      “engineers, support staff, management”

      By all accounts they are all rather well compensated for their jobs. And Apple employees generally like their employer. And even more so as Apple just granted all of them RSUs.

      Have you ever actually worked for a large organization?

  • Luis Alejandro Masanti

    quote: “In theory they could reduce the share count to 1 and there would be presumably a single shareholder who would own the company, making it “private” but the company is still required to report and act as if it was public.”

    If Steve Wozniak’s desires could hold, he would be that owner!
    Long time ago he said that he wanted to always have 1 share of Apple.

  • klahanas

    Very nice explanation.

    A sincere question, one who’s answer may have sincerely gone over my head.

    The moneys earned outside the US have likely been taxed outside the US? No?

    The US would then credit any taxes paid to foreign governments to the moneys being repatriated. Also correct?

    If the taxes already paid to foreign governments are greater than the taxes that would have been owed on that money in the US, there should be no US tax. Right? Otherwise the US would tax the difference at US rates. Right?

    Where am I wrong, and what might I be missing?

    • I don’t claim to have direct knowledge but I believe International tax treaties are in place that taxes are only levied on earnings in the countries where a company is domiciled. So VW will pay tax in Germany for earnings in the US. This gets complicated when there are subsidiaries and transfers between them. This makes intuitive sense because revenues are in one place but expenses can be in many places so earnings, which are a function of both, cannot be allocated to a single place. You sell an iPhone in France but you pay suppliers world-wide and your employees in California. So where did you “earn” a profit? Because of this treaties are in place to prevent double taxation and keep predation of firms to a minimum.

      The logic also applies to individuals. You should be taxed only where you live not where you earn because you obtain services where you live, mainly. (The only countries where individuals are taxed based on their citizenship regardless of where they live are the US and Liberia.)

      • klahanas

        Thank you for your reply. I’m sure you can appreciate the importance of the answer, either way.

        So then…if Apple has been paying tax on it’s international income, why is there a barrier to repatriating the that cash? That such a “go home” tax even exists? Unless it wasn’t taxed in the US. Hmmmmm….

      • pk_de_cville

        “…why is there a barrier to repatriating the that cash? That such a “go home” tax even exists?”

        The previous barrier was the US 35% corporate tax rate when funds are //repatriated//. Apple would have owed 35% minus the credited foreign taxes already paid. Today Apple owes //15%// minus the credited foreign taxes already paid.

      • klahanas

        That’s how I understood it intuitively. You are thus confirming it so. It’s only fair then that repatriated tax be whatever the tax rate is.

      • Space Gorilla

        Yes, it’s fairly simple. You wanna bring the money back to the US you gotta pay the difference. This has been done before in the US, in 2004 with an even lower tax rate holiday, and most of the money went to share buybacks and dividends.

      • bloftus

        No. They get a credit for foreign taxes. In some cases – they had paid very little. We will find out in their earnings the exact amount they did pay as well as the amount they bring back.
        Here is an article that helps to explain things. http://fortune.com/2017/11/04/gop-tax-plan-foreign-earnings-gdp/

      • klahanas

        Well, that notion is in my questions. It seems that taxes “may” have been paid in the US. If not, they should be, less any foreign taxes paid on the same money.

      • klahanas

        Good question on where a profit is “earned”. I don’t know, but if it were up to me “Apple US” would be selling to “Apple Ireland”…

      • jacopogio

        HI, to follow our discussion from Twitter, as the Fortune article pointed by Bloftus just here, explains: “The U.S regime imposes our statutory 35% tax rate on earnings booked anywhere around the globe; multinationals are obligated to send the Treasury the difference between our 35% and what they’ve already paid in the nation where they produce the products. And that difference is often big. If a pharma or tech giant repatriates profits from Ireland, where the top rate is 12.5%, it would face an additional tax of 22.5%. That’s so stiff that U.S. companies pass up rich opportunities stateside just to avoid the hit.”
        So, if countries where Apple gets its foreign revenues imposed Apple earnings at 30-35%, the available cash would be much smaller.

        http://fortune.com/2017/11/04/gop-tax-plan-foreign-earnings-gdp/

  • Great analysis! I really enjoyed reading it.

  • Is there a reason why debt slowly but steadily started growing in 2013? I assume Apple paid dividends before 2013, no?

    • PeterDrier

      dividends are on the chart.. and basically no they didn’t

      • They actually did in higher cash amounts per share and stock splits? Not sure if the gap between 2005 and 2012 is related to the previously given 2-for-1 stock split or it was a senior management decision http://investor.apple.com/dividends.cfm

      • PeterDrier

        A stock split isn’t a paid dividend as most people would consider them. It’s included in the dividend history as the clearing backends process it that way, but technically a 2-1 split conveys 0 value transfer. Otherwise Apple had no CASH dividends between 1995 and 2012. Presumably because Apple wasn’t flush with extra cash during those years to hand out.

  • ToddbboT

    Apple has been setting aside $ for years in anticipation of repatriating the overseas cash. I’m unclear on how this with show up accounting wise but I suspect that subtracting US tax from the actual amount being repatriated isn’t the correct way to look at it. Apple put out a white paper during 11/2017 which details a lot of the info on foreign earnings and taxes. Here is a quote from that paper:

    “3. Apple has cash overseas because that’s where it sells the majority of its products. Under the current tax system, post-tax earnings from foreign sales are subject to US tax. Apple has earmarked more than $36 billion to cover US deferred taxes. This is in addition to the $35 billion the company paid in corporate income taxes over the past three years.”

    https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2017/11/the-facts-about-apple-tax-payments/