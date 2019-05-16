Do Your Standup Meetings Suck? Try Standuply Instead

Standup meetings seems like an easy and effective practice. But, they can really suck in a remote team. If your standups suck, there’s a good chance you are not using the right tools.
Standuply, a Digital Scrum Master for Slack, helps remote teams automate standups, retros, backlog grooming, planning poker via Slack-based asynchronous surveys.
To make it work, you pick a schedule, people and setup questions to ask. Then Standuply surveys a team via Slack and aggregates their answers. Once Standuply is configured, processes are up and running so that you can focus on the bigger picture.
- Standuply is the #1 Slack app for standup meetings trusted by 35,000 teams worldwide;
- Standuply is integrated with JIRA, Trello, GitHub, and more;
- Standuply enables voice and video messages in Slack;
- Use the promo code asymco15 to get 15% off for 12 months;