Sponsor: Disruptive Leadership From A Different Angle

Disruptive Leadership is a nifty little book about Apple and organizational leadership from the lens of Jony Ive’s caring deeply. Tracing nine keys through the three stages of eruption, construction and disruption, the book provides a paradigmatic look at organizational effectiveness and impact.

At just 150 pages, it’s a compact resource for personal improvement, teaching business classes, and building one’s leadership library. Digestible in one or two sittings, it’s a great read for airplane flights or commuters rides, as well as reflection for deeper thought.

Drawing from popular press articles, case studies, and the academic literature, the book weaves a compelling narrative on how caring changed the world as it flourished at Apple.

Available on Amazon.