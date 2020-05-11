Covid-19 US Dashboard May 11 Including Mobility Data

Join us for another #AsymcoFridayNight this Friday to discuss these latest developments and news from the markets.

The Covid-19 case rates for selected US States or Territories including Apple Mobility Trend.

Red line is case rate in cases/day starting at 30 cases/day, left scale.

Black line is stringency index (inverse of Apple Mobility Trend, right scale.

All points are 7-day averages.

Click on image for higher resolution or download.

The Covid-19 case rates for selected US States or Territories including deaths/day data. Note that the two curves are not for the same dates but are offset in time to start from 30 cases/day over a 7 day average and 5 deaths/day over a 7 day average.

Color coding:

Green: Late Stage (>50% post-peak)

Blue: Middle-Late Stage (~50% post-peak)

Orange: Middle-Early Stage (peaked)

Pink: Early Stage [or indeterminate] (pre-peak)

US States data is sourced from The New York Times.