Covid-19 US Dashboard May 11 Including Mobility Data

Join us for another #AsymcoFridayNight this Friday to discuss these latest developments and news from the markets.

Sign up here: https://vito.community/events/asymco-friday-night-fever

The Covid-19 case rates for selected US States or Territories including Apple Mobility Trend.

Red line is case rate in cases/day starting at 30 cases/day, left scale.
Black line is stringency index (inverse of Apple Mobility Trend, right scale.
All points are 7-day averages.
Click on image for higher resolution or download.

The Covid-19 case rates for selected US States or Territories including deaths/day data. Note that the two curves are not for the same dates but are offset in time to start from 30 cases/day over a 7 day average and 5 deaths/day over a 7 day average.

Color coding: 

  • Green: Late Stage (>50% post-peak)
  • Blue: Middle-Late Stage (~50% post-peak)
  • Orange: Middle-Early Stage (peaked)
  • Pink: Early Stage [or indeterminate] (pre-peak)

US States data is sourced from The New York Times.