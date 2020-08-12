Sponsor: UpCloud, High Performance Hosting in Europe

Asymco has been hosted by UpCloud for many years. UpCloud is a Finnish hosting service with locations in Europe. I have been very satisfied by their service and responsiveness and I recommend them highly.

The details of UpCloud are impressive:

  • MaxIOPS storage technology allowing faster than SSD performance
  • Easy-to-use but powerful control panel and API that lets you automate everything
  • Good price/ performance ratio. Nominated twice as #1 European cloud provider for price/performance
  • New data center locations and new services coming soon. See the roadmap.
  • 24/7 live in-house support

Asymco readers can sign up for a free trial and receive a $25 credit.