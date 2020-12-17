Sponsor: Guardian Firewall: Privacy Simplified

Guardian Firewall is a powerful data security solution that protects user data through a secure tunnel coupled with a lightweight, unique, custom-designed firewall, providing system-wide prevention of tracking activity and other unwanted connections. Get protected with one simple tap, all while the app runs seamlessly in the background of your iOS device.

We’ve partnered with Asymco to provide a special discount of $10 off for new Guardian Pro subscribers. Subscribe at this link.

Guardian Pro features include:

Real-Time Push Notifications for Alerts

Share VPN Credentials across multiple devices

Curated and customizable always-evolving Blocklists

Select a Server Region from our global network of servers

100 Day Passes to share with friends or family

Guardian Pro is the safest and most secure way to protect your privacy and data while using apps and browsing the web on your iOS devices. Take back your privacy with Guardian.