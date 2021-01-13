Sponsor: Organize Your Inbox (and Never Waste Time on Email Again) With SaneBox

We’ve partnered up with Asymco to bring you an exclusive $25 credit for new users. Just sign up through this link.

SaneBox is like a super-smart assistant who’s been with you for years and knows what’s important to you. It moves unimportant emails from the inbox into a new folder and summarizes them in a digest, where you can quickly bulk-process them. An average SaneBox customer saves 12+ hours/month.

Additional features:

SaneBlackHole – Instantly unsubscribe from annoying marketers, mailing lists and newsletters

SaneReminders – Get a reminder if someone doesn’t respond to you

SaneSnooze – Snooze non-urgent emails

…and more features to enhance your existing email setup

With glowing reviews from TechCrunch, Forbes, The New York Times and emailers everywhere, you can rest assured that you will fall in love with email again. And it’s risk free—cancel and your email returns to the way it was.