Sponsor: Manage & Protect Your Apple Devices From Anywhere

Now, more than ever before, organizations need to put workflows in place to keep employees safe and productive no matter where they are. Jamf Now is your one-stop, ultra-secure, couldn’t-be-easier way to manage your team’s Apple devices from one central platform.

Trusted by over 40,000 organizations, Jamf Now makes device management tasks easy like:

Configuring Wi-Fi and email settings

Deploying apps and reassigning licenses

Securing sensitive company data

Enforcing passcodes

Remotely wiping and locking lost or stolen devices

Empowering users with your own app store through Self Service

Automatically updating software with new operating system releases

And it does all of this totally remotely – all within moments, and all of it securely. The best part? There is no IT experience required to get set up!

Sign up today to manage 3 devices for free and add more for just $2 per device per month.