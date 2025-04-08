Announcing ACTIVE: The Apple Investor Conference, June 10, 2025

I’m pleased to announce the next Apple investor event, taking place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, timed to coincide with Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25).

ACTIVE: The Apple Investor Conference

ACTIVE is an in-depth examination of Apple as a business. The event is designed for individual investors, analysts, developers, and others with a stake in the Apple ecosystem. We move beyond the headlines to analyze the company’s operating model, portfolio of products and services, competitive position, and strategic trajectories. We will examine how Apple may navigate emerging macroeconomic volatility, evolving AI dynamics, and a shifting regulatory environment. Participants will also get a sneak peek at a new predictive modeling for Apple’s performance.

Topics we’ll cover:

Financial Performance: Trends in revenue, margin, and customer value

Trends in revenue, margin, and customer value Valuation Logic: From users to markets to multiples

From users to markets to multiples Platform Dynamics: Hardware, software, and services in sync

Hardware, software, and services in sync Global Levers: Tariffs, China, supply chains, and macro forces

Tariffs, China, supply chains, and macro forces Strategic Maps: The next S-curves and adoption inflection points

The next S-curves and adoption inflection points Externalities: Regulation, risk, and reputational capital

Regulation, risk, and reputational capital Competition: Platforms, partners, and substitutes

We’re preserving the tight-knit format that makes the event special—limited in-person seats and deep interaction. For those unable to attend in person, we have arranged for a worldwide livestream. Remote participants will be able to view live presentations, pose questions, and engage in discussions in real time.

We hope you’ll join us—in-person or via livestream.



Tuesday, June 10, 2025 (the day after the WWDC25 keynote)

Boston (in-person) & Worldwide via Livestream

Learn more and register at ACTIVEconf.com.

Early bird tickets are now available.

Use code asym27 for an additional discount.

