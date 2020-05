The Covid-19 case rates for 49 selected US States or Territories.

Red line is case rate in cases/day starting at 30 cases/day.

All points are 7-day averages.

Click on image for higher resolution or download.

Color coding:

Green: Late Stage (>50% post-peak)

Blue: Middle-Late Stage (~50% post-peak)

Orange: Middle-Early Stage (peaked)

Pink: Early Stage [or indeterminate] (pre-peak)

US States data is sourced from US CDC via The New York Times.