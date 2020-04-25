Covid-19 International Dashboard April 25

The Covid-19 case rate for 94 selected countries and the EU. Apple Mobility Trend for 55 countries.
Background color coding:
- Green: Late Stage (>50% post-peak)
- Blue: Middle-Late Stage (~50% post-peak)
- Orange: Middle-Early Stage (peaked)
- Pink: Early Stage [or indeterminate] (pre-peak)
Sources: Cases data from European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) via Our World In Data. Mobility data is sourced from Apple Mobility Trends which tracks change in Apple Maps routing requests.