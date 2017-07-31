Categories

How much will the new iPhone cost?

Jul 31, ’17 2:39 PM
The answer, regardless of when you ask, is: The same as the current iPhone.

Of course, this is the answer to the question of what will the average new iPhone cost. The average selling price (which combines the revenues and the volumes of all units sold and is reported every quarter) has not varied very much since early 2008. To the degree that there is variance (between $600 and $700) it is due mostly to seasonality and reflects a mix of more expensive units during the launch quarters and a cheaper units during later periods when the product is older and due for an update.

The graph below shows the average selling price as a dashed line and the corresponding prices of individual product variants available for sale in the US during the same time frame.[1]

The graph shows a high degree of consistency of pattern: Every year a new iPhone is launched which replaces the one launched the year before. The older product is still offered at a reduced price. Price brackets are very firm and set at fixed intervals about $100 apart.

A few minor changes in pattern over the years can be observed:

  • The original iPhone price changed due to a shift in subsidy model shortly after launch.
  • An increase of $50 mid-2011 when the iPhone became available unlocked.
  • Every three years a new, higher, price bracket is introduced, with a  doubling of maximum memory capacity.
  • The iPhone SE was introduced at a slightly lower price.
  • The last year saw a slight increase in the highest price.

The overall pattern looks like a staircase with a widening price range where the lowest price remains constant and the upper price rises every three years by $100.

The “floor” of the range is a consistent $400 while the “ceiling” has expanded from $700 to about $950.

This year’s ceiling is due for the fourth leg up and if the pattern persists, we should expect it to reach $1100.

This iPhone staircase has been built over 10 years and I don’t see it changing over the next three. I therefore drew the blank box over what I thought would be the price range from now until late 2020.

This is what I call the staircase model of Apple pricing. The staircase model must be understood in combination with the flat iPhone average price as the product matures.

As the product matures the user base grows (to nearly 1 billion today). Later buyers will opt for the lower price points, but the availability of higher, more aspirational models (sustained by the brand) means that a minority will gravitate upward, mainly because they can. This ensures that although the median and mode of the price trend downward, the average price stays the same.

The flatness of iPhone pricing is also to be understood in combination with the flatness of Mac, iPod and iPad average pricing (shown below)

The technique of preservation of average price seems to be in effect across Apple. In other words, the evidence suggests that Apple prefers to keep average pricing for all products constant. Individual variants are priced so that, as the category matures, the changing mix leads to consistency in price ownership.

Thus the iPhone can be seen as controlling the $650 point, the Mac $1200, the iPod $200 and the iPad $450. This pricing signals the product’s value and the value of the brand.

The signaling is not just to buyers but also to competitors. Ownership of price forces competitors to occupy adjacent brackets. This process begins at launch: the new Apple product is introduced in what is perceived as a premium stratum[2] thus the reaction from competitors is to “undercut” it. But, as Apple climbs the price staircase, preserving the floor, it keeps competitors bunched up at the bottom. Competing in the same brackets with Apple is futile as other brands can’t sustain the perceived premium position.

The result is a remarkable consistency of average pricing which, coupled with a remarkable consistency of competitive positioning, coupled with a remarkable consistency of customer satisfaction and loyalty, leads to a remarkable predictability of cash flows and ability to invest in new product creation..

Apple is thus quite easily understood as a remarkably consistent consumer products business. The only surprise that remains is how long it takes for that understanding to propagate.

 

  • Space Gorilla

    “As the product matures the user base grows (to nearly 1 billion today).”

    Do you have any thoughts on how large Apple’s user base can get? I’ve said for many years that Apple would likely level out just above one billion users, but perhaps I’m wrong about that. There seems to be a fair amount of room for growth in the user base yet.

    • fstein

      Great question. It would be nice to see a graph is iPhone IB over time. I’ve seen data that suggest it is in the mid 700M and growing. So 1B seems reasonable. Counting all iOS, we’re likely there already. In Jan 2015, Apple had sold (not the same as IB) 1B iOS device.

      • Space Gorilla

        I’m thinking of all users, iOS devices and Macs. I view Apple as a customer experience company which meets my needs in a variety of ways through a number of hardware products, software, and also services. Apple’s approach isn’t for everyone but I was always very sure the value/experience Apple delivers would resonate with somewhere north of a billion people.

        Years ago, whenever I posted about Apple reaching one billion users the trolls would come out in force telling me Apple’s user base was about to collapse Any Day Now ™. I don’t see those types of posts anymore 🙂

        All that said, it’ll be interesting to see where Apple ends up re: user base and how far north of one billion they’ll get.

        The next thing coming is what I’ve been calling the Apple Network of Things, and I think AR is going to play a large part in this. I don’t see how Apple’s user base contracts with what is on the horizon as far as customer experience/value. But doesn’t it have to level off at some point? Surely Apple can’t serve two billion users?

      • fstein

        I like the way you think. It’s fun when imaginations become real. That said, installed (and active) devices has likely exceeded 1 billion. Number of users may lag since US based users own multiple devices.
        Including “things” as devices with minimal or no UI, we’ll see giant scale – beyond my ability to guess. One category, medical/health seems to be a great fit for Apple. Cook has talked generally about this. It will likely have excellent margin potential and privacy / security are paramount.

    • fstein

      I found it. We’re about 2 years from an IB of 1B.
      https://www.ped30.com/2017/03/06/apple-deep-dive-installed-base/

  • Childermass

    Yodobashi Camera, in Tokyo, have their “Apple store” on the first floor along with all the white goods. They understand. ‘Computers’ are on the upper floors with other hobby products.

    So long as tech analysts and journalists are the ones who cover Apple, and so long as the tech fund managers follow them, they will not be understood.

    And, as a dangerous p.s., so long as blogs and columns are filled with byte-counters and clock-speed-monitors, the blogs and columns will be full of the silly nonsense they are full of today.

  • graphex

    Here’s a WAG…an iPhone Pro with a ceramic or LiquidMetal body will have a price higher than $1100.

  • fstein

    My guess is that Apple has created a hell for the under $400 Android clone makers. In addition to new iPhone SE’s they have to compete wit excellent used iPhone 6 models, ranging from the mid $300’s to below $200, and 4 inch models below $100. And when one Android clone maker takes aggressive pricing, the others must respond to clear inventory.

    Thus only Samsung, Google, and Huawei can afford the R&D to make their products competitive. I’ll go out on a limb and predict: 1) Huawei may fork Android for their market, and emerging markets. 2) Ditto, but less likely, for Samsung.

  • Luis Alejandro Masanti

    Thanks for a magnificent analysis!

    Loooong time ago, when Apple’s Ars Technica was still black on white (to show the pirate mood) they have a formula (half true/half joke) for Apple to introduce a product to the market:
    1- Make a great ad.
    2- Match a product to the ad.
    (Simplified version, it was longer.)

    After your analysis, I have to recognize that the first step for Apple to lunch a new product is set the ‘premium point’ and the (future) base point desired, and then build into the internal steps.

    As you said… the keep the average price constant so they have money flowing…
    1997-near-bankrupcy experience let them to learn how to keep the business going.

    Once again, magnificent article.
    Please, post more frequently!