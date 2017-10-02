Categories

Silicon Valley

Oct 2, ’17 2:43 PM
Author Categories Market, Technology

You’ve probably heard of Jony at Apple but probably don’t know about Johny.

Jony is a celebrity executive known as the face of Apple Design. Johny is the executive in charge of custom silicon and hardware technologies across Apple’s entire product line.

Under Johny’s leadership, Apple has shipped 1.7 billion processors in more than 20 models and 11 generations. Currently Apple ships more microprocessors than Intel.[1]

The Apple A11 Bionic processor has 4.3 billion transistors, six cores and an Apple custom GPU using a 10nm FinFET technology. Its performance appears to be almost double that of competitors and in some benchmarks exceeds the performance of current laptop PCs.

A decade after making the commitment to control its critical subsystems in its (mobile) products, Apple has come to the point where is dominates the processor space. But they have not stopped at processors. The effort now spans all manners of silicon including controllers for displays, storage, sensors and batteries. The S series in the Apple Watch the haptic T series in the MacBook, the wireless W series in AirPods are ongoing efforts. The GPU was conquered in the past year. Litigation with Qualcomm suggests the communications stack is next.

This across-the-board approach to silicon is not easy or fast or cheap. This multi-year, multi-billion dollar commitment is rooted in the Jobsian observation that the existing supplier network is not good enough for what you’re driving at. Tiny EarPods, Smart Watches, Augmented Reality, Adaptive Acoustics require wrapping your arms around all parts of the problem. The integration and control it demands are in contrast to the modular approach of assembling off-the-shelf components into a good-enough configuration.

There are times and places where modules are adequate and times and places where they aren’t. The decision depends on whether you are creating new experiences or new “measures of performance” vs. optimizing for cost within existing experiences or measures of performance.

The very notion of a microprocessor is a rejection of the discrete component designs that preceded it. Earlier computers had central processors made up of many discrete components. VLSI stands for Very Large Scale Integration with emphasis on Integration. As computing has progressed toward ambience and ubiquity the idea of using discrete components became normative again but that was not considered sufficient by Apple.

So while the “Silicon” in Silicon Valley has come to be seen as an anachronism, silicon development today means competitive advantage. The only problem is that it takes years, decades even to establish competence. The same duration that it took for the building of Apple as a design-centric business fronted by Jony Ive.

Apple also now needs to be understood along the dimension of of silicon-centric engineering as led by Johny Srouji.

Notes:
  1. Trailing 12 months’ PC shipments 265 million. Equivalent iOS devices 281 million. Not included are Apple processors in Apple TV. []
  • Roger

    Apple have become better at building (systems on) chips than the semiconductor companies have been at building systems (on chips).

  • klahanas

    Well put. Apple in some ways parallels some of the old workstation companies, like Silicon Graphics, Sun, etc., but in the consumer space (which protects them with volume).

    Personally, I’m very leery of being beholden to a single source for the same reasons I was with the workstation vendors. This is evidenced as the inevitable lock-in/lock-out situation. If I’m going to be locked in, I personally would want to be locked-in to the broadest, most open, system available.

    • jbelkin

      Except in the consumer market, that leads to commoditization in branding, the death knell as there are always new assemblers in another country who can undercut you. By owning their own chips and in volumes larger than even Intel(as noted0, it’s BOTH economies of scale and controlling the pipeline.

      • klahanas

        From a business point of view, I agree, it’s very good for Apple. As a user, I think it stinks. I like commoditization, it favors the user. And don’t tell me it stifles innovation, because the PC usher so much innovation, from every angle, it’s what truly changed the world. As well as the internet.

        Central control stifles innovation in at least two ways:
        a) One company can’t do it all.
        b) Censorship stifles innovation.

      • Scott Sterling

        I personally think the smartphone has already resulted in more innovation than the PC. The PC was greatly hampered by the MS monopoly in operating systems. While they offered standardization, they also prevented others from innovating.

        I’m wrong, it won’t be too long before it is true.

  • Luis Alejandro Masanti

    Thanks again. I will not shy of myself telling you that yours are the most seeked articles.
    To my deduction of long years of reading you, I know that you ‘love’ modularity, and maybe you’ll like it to become as important as disruption. And I’m with you.

    On the other hand… there is the world.
    quote: “The Apple A11 Bionic processor has 4.3 billion transistors…”
    I’m trying to make an idea of a zillion employees in Foxcon’s factories soldering that quantity of transistors to make ONE iPhone!
    What I want to say is that ‘modularity’ has ‘levels.’
    For an airline a ‘module’ could be an aircraft. But for the aircraft company, a ‘module’ could be the ‘body,’ the ‘wings,’ the ‘motor.’
    And with time and scale this ‘module’ change.
    That’s the reason why Apple is now making its own chips.
    For Apple is chips are its ‘module’ level now.
    As a matter of facts, see that this ‘the chip is the module’ has changed. At first, Apple built SoCs out of ‘module’ parts: ARM design, others’ GPU designs…
    Now, Apple control of the ‘module’ went deeper…

    quote: “The decision depends on whether you are creating new experiences or new “measures of performance” vs. optimizing for cost within existing experiences or measures of performance.”

    This is —at least for me— the measure of ‘modularization.’ Common or good enough modules are ‘horizontally optimizes’: Intel makes CPUs for every PC maker…
    Apple, at 70 million devices per quarter, has the size to do its own ‘vertical optimization,’
    And they are ‘optimizing for cost’ but in a ‘whole device’ level.

    Again, you are right again (as many times ago): We have to pay more attention to Apple’s Siliconization!